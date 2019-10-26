Wells Fargo & Co Increases Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $102.00

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.64.

NYSE PKG traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $110.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $111.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth $35,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

