Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 129.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 256,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.