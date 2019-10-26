Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.57. 14,473,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,131,486. The company has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

