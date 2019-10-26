Wells Fargo & Co Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $86.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 110,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,363,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.