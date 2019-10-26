WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSBC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

WSBC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. 365,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in WesBanco by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WesBanco by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

