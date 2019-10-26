West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

WST traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $140.89. 404,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,727. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.