Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $98,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,597,000 after buying an additional 114,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 294.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,904,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

