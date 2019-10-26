Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of WES traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 593,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

