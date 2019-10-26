WEX (NYSE:WEX) and MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Head-To-Head Review

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MAXIMUS and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS 0 2 0 0 2.00 WEX 0 4 11 0 2.73

MAXIMUS currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. WEX has a consensus target price of $226.54, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than MAXIMUS.

Profitability

This table compares MAXIMUS and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS 8.44% 20.72% 14.60% WEX 6.84% 17.88% 4.29%

Risk and Volatility

MAXIMUS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. WEX does not pay a dividend. MAXIMUS pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of MAXIMUS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MAXIMUS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAXIMUS and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS $2.39 billion 2.00 $220.75 million $3.40 22.07 WEX $1.49 billion 5.90 $168.29 million $7.64 26.64

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than WEX. MAXIMUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WEX beats MAXIMUS on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal; document and record management; payment processing and administration; and digital eHealth and wellbeing solutions. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; occupational health clinical assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The company's Human Services segment offers national, state, provincial, and local human services agencies, as well as various BPS and related consulting services. It also provides management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services, as well as offers ClearView analytics platform, a Web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers and SmartHub mobile application for business managers to access their account information. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

