Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WTB. UBS Group raised Whitbread to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Whitbread to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Whitbread to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,665.63 ($60.96).

LON WTB opened at GBX 4,102 ($53.60) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,304.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,533.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 32.65 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

