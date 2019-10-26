Wild Beast Block Market Capitalization Reaches $4,231.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $4,231.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00607817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

