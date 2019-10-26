Winding Tree Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $213.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $213.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.01493806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00101405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

