Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of WING traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 242,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,614. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,159,000 after buying an additional 204,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,476,000 after buying an additional 920,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,439,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

