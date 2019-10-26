Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.52 Million

Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report sales of $49.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.80 million and the highest is $50.40 million. Wingstop posted sales of $38.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $198.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.98 million to $201.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $222.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.35 million to $225.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after buying an additional 204,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after buying an additional 920,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,439,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.55. 242,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,614. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $89.03.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

