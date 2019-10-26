Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Wingstop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Wingstop by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

