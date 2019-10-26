Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has outperformed the industry over the past year. The recreational vehicle maker is riding on the strength of its acquisitions, including Grand Design and Chris-Craft. These buyouts bolstered the firm’s footprint and diversified the business, in turn aiding in top and bottom-line growth. In a bid to further boost its portfolio, Winnebago recently inked a deal with Newmar Corporation, which will add high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand lineup. However, the industry has started to show signs of a slowdown amid macroeconomic headwinds, with wholesale RV shipments projected to decline this year.Headwinds like rising input costs and sluggish demand may impact the near-term performance of Winnebago. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 1,101,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

