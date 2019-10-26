Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,022.14 ($13.36).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 956.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 911.92. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.