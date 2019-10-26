World Asset Management Inc Acquires 35 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 372.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total transaction of $3,508,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,502,196. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $31.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,727.75. 21,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,122.56 and a one year high of $3,946.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,669.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,425.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $48.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,729.80.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

