World Asset Management Inc Buys 501 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 2,811,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.