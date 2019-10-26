World Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.90.

In other news, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $446,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $165.69. 518,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,453. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

