World Asset Management Inc Has $837,000 Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 35,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,547,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 283,067 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 4,088,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -260.63, a P/E/G ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

