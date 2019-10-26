World Asset Management Inc Purchases 176 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.36. 645,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.25. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

