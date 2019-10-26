World Asset Management Inc Purchases 68 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.09.

NYSE MLM traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.33. 503,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $275.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.