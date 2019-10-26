XGOX (XGOX) Reaches Market Cap of $109,824.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, XGOX has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $109,824.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033547 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00074905 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,191.08 or 1.00376834 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002325 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

