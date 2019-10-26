Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XLNX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at $391,206.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 67,967 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Xilinx by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 32,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.