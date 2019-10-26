Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57,155 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATB traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,747. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.74.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

