Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Covanta posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.66%. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 80.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

