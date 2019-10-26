Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.69 Million

Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $38.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.91 million and the lowest is $35.77 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $153.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.96 million to $163.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.24 million, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 320,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,318. The company has a market capitalization of $728.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

