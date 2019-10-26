Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $21.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,067,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,289. Paypal has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,842 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paypal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.