Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Quintana Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quintana Energy Services.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QES shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $3.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $2.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Shares of NYSE:QES traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of Quintana Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $756,063.28. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. purchased 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,097.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,790 shares of company stock worth $86,241. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quintana Energy Services (QES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.