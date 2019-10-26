Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.30 Million

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to announce $214.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.14 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $216.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $857.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.47 million to $864.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $845.68 million, with estimates ranging from $832.36 million to $858.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.21.

NYSE SLG traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,604. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $97.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 205,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 44,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

