Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will post sales of $713.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.00 million and the lowest is $673.10 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $343.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.87.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. 379,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,716. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.