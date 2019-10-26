Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $218,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crown by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Crown has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $70.88.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.