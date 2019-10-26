Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to announce $217.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.07 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $150.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $837.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $843.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $950.35 million, with estimates ranging from $930.66 million to $967.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

EVH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. 642,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

In related news, Director Michael D’amato acquired 15,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Samet acquired 7,200 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 548,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 282,951 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,428,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 230,638 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 844,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

