Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post $53.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.10 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $42.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $202.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $202.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.91 million, with estimates ranging from $215.04 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 53,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,343,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

