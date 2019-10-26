Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.67 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Finley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

