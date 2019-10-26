Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nomura reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 619,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 706,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.