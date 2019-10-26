Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. GasLog Partners LP Unit also reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,535,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,099 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,553,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3,989.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,740 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,183,748 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 25.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,375,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 279,550 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 78,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,999. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

