Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report sales of $126.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.66 million and the highest is $128.71 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $143.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $544.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.79 million to $546.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $547.67 million, with estimates ranging from $504.67 million to $578.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

STMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $50,911,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $28,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $15,353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 380.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $4,775,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $211.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

