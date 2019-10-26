Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 46.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

TLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 496.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLGT opened at $0.56 on Friday. Teligent has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

