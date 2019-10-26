Zacks: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.88 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s rating score has improved by 13.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.96. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 720,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.