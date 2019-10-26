Zacks: InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InMode an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. 746,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that InMode will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMode stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

