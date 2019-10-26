Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Sell

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KREF stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 637.35 and a quick ratio of 637.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee bought 5,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 115,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after buying an additional 89,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 1,734,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 874,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 252,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.