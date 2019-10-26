Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AINV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 312,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 135,636 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.