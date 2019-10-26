Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSU. CIBC reiterated an average rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.99.

NYSE:CSU opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

