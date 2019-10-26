Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Sell

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.77. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.30. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

