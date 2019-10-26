Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

KRP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. 34,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $324.69 million, a PE ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,145.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,134.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,160 shares of company stock worth $221,509. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,183,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 201,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

