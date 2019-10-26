Zacks Investment Research Lowers PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.79. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

