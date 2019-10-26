Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prothena’s efforts to develop its pipeline is impressive. The company has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab. The collaboration not only bolsters Prothena’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursement and milestone payments. The company also entered an agreement with Celgene to develop its pipeline using the latter’s expertise. However, Prothena earlier discontinued the development of its lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Hence, investors are likely to focus on the ongoing phase II study of prasinezumab. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.26.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 78,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,491. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 10,435.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Prothena by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

