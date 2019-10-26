Zacks Investment Research Lowers TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TIM Participacoes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised TIM Participacoes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

TSU stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 68.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 363.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,311,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,796 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

